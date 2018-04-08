Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Fire trucks arrive outside Trump Tower on New York's Fifth Avenue

A fire has broken out at Trump Tower in New York, with black smoke and flames seen billowing from the building.

The New York Fire Department (NYFD) said it was responding and that one person was reportedly seriously injured.

US President Donald Trump has a home and an office in the building, but is in Washington this weekend.

The fire is reported to be on the 50th floor of the high-rise, which contains both apartments and office space.

The president tweeted that the fire was out, and had been "very confined" as the tower is a "well-built building".

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018 Report

Streets surrounding the building in Midtown Manhattan have been closed off.

A spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump confirmed that she and their son Barron Trump were also in Washington.

Mr Trump's son Eric tweeted that the fire had been at a "residential apartment" and thanked the "incredible" NYFD for their response.