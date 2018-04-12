Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 58-year-old has been dropped from a number of projects after allegations were made against him

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing a historical sexual assault accusation against actor Kevin Spacey, officials have confirmed.

Police have filed evidence about an allegation involving an incident with a man in West Hollywood in 1992.

More than 30 men have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the Oscar-winning actor in recent months.

A spokeswoman for Mr Spacey, 58, has declined to comment.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said on Wednesday it began investigating the case in December, and presented it to the Los Angeles District Attorney office for review earlier this month.

No details of the allegation have been released.

It is unclear if California's statute of limitations on prosecuting criminal sexual assault, which is normally 10 years, would apply.

Kevin Spacey first became embroiled in controversy last November when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of a sexual advance in 1986 when he was 14 and Mr Spacey was 26.

Mr Spacey claimed to have no memory of the events, but publicly apologised. He has since issued an "absolute" denial of the other allegations that later emerged.

Police in London are investigating three criminal cases against him.

The Old Vic theatre in London, where he was artistic director, has said its received 20 complaints of inappropriate behaviour against him.

The controversy has led to the actor being axed from a number of roles, including from Netflix series House of Cards and the 2017 movie All the Money in the World, which was re-shot without him.