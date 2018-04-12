Image copyright Reuters Image caption The former model claims Mr Cosby raped her during an encounter in his hotel room in Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Former US model Janice Dickinson has confronted comedian Bill Cosby in court, alleging he drugged and raped her in a hotel room in 1982.

She "wanted to punch him in the face" after the alleged attack and was left in physical pain, she told the court.

Mr Cosby is facing a second trial on allegations he drugged and sexually assaulted a former colleague, and has been accused by more than 50 women.

The judge has allowed five women to take the stand during the retrial.

Mr Cosby, 80, is only criminally accused of assaulting one woman - former Temple university employee Andrea Constand - due to statute of limitation laws.

But Judge Steven O'Neill has ruled that five other accusers can serve as "prior bad acts" witnesses, which the prosecution says will establish a pattern of misconduct.

"I wanted to hit him, wanted to punch him in the face," Ms Dickinson, 63, told the courtroom in Norristown, Pennsylvania. "I felt anger, was humiliated, disgusted, ashamed."

Ms Dickinson, who was 27 at the time, said she had flown from Bali to meet the famous comedian at a hotel room in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, after he promised to help with her acting and singing aspirations.

The former reality television star testified Mr Cosby offered her a blue pill that he said would help with discomfort from menstrual cramps.

"He smelled like cigars and espresso and his body odour," she said. "I couldn't move, I felt like I was rendered motionless."

Image copyright Getty Images

"Here was America's dad on top of me, happily married man with five children and how very, very wrong it was," she said.

She said she confronted the comedian the next day about the incident and asked him why he did it.

He allegedly responded: "You're crazy," she said.

Ms Dickinson said she did not go to police because she thought it would destroy her career.

Mr Cosby's lawyers pointed out she authored a memoir in 2002 that made no mention of the assault, and read a passage in which she wrote she had never entered Mr Cosby's room and took two quaaludes in her own room.

Ms Dickinson told the court she was advised to leave the assault out of the book for legal reasons and felt pressured to do so because she needed the money.

She added she "wasn't under oath" when she wrote the book.

On Monday it emerged that Mr Cosby paid Ms Constand almost $3.4m (£2.4m) in a civil settlement in 2006.

The host of The Cosby Show was once the biggest name in US television, synonymous with wholesome family entertainment, and a Hollywood trailblazer for African Americans.

Last June, a Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.