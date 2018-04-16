Image copyright AFP Image caption James Comey has infuriated President Trump while promoting a new book

Twitter users have been reacting to the latest twist in a long-standing feud between ex-FBI chief James Comey and US President Donald Trump.

In an ABC interview on Sunday, Mr Comey - who was sacked last year - lashed out at Mr Trump, describing him as "morally unfit to be president".

His comments came ahead of his upcoming tell-all memoir about Mr Trump.

Anticipating this, the president earlier set off a barrage of tweets directed at the former FBI boss.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018 Report

Mr Trump fired Mr Comey last May, while the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the US presidential elections in 2016.

Twitter users have been using hashtag #ComeyInterview to stake out where they stand in the growing row between the two men, and react to the Sunday night interview.

Sarah Reese Jones, managing editor at PoliticusUSA website, argued that that Mr Comey "just destroyed Trump" in the TV interview.

Another Twitter user, who goes by the name Toby2Names, agreed that Mr Comey "may have some good points", but added that the interview was a publicity blitz for the book.

David Axelrod, CNN commentator and former strategist for Barack Obama, questioned the timing of Mr Comey's book.

Skip Twitter post by @davidaxelrod I question the timing of Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty, as a matter of the public interest, adding, as it does, to the circus at a critical time in the probe.

But I have no doubt about its brilliance when it comes to book sales.

Maybe he should have called it Higher Royalties? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 15, 2018 Report

Josh Schwerin, communications director at Priorities USA - a Democratic Party political action committee, argued that although Mr Comey's "inappropriate actions disrupted an election", he still could be "a valid source of damning information about Donald Trump".

Skip Twitter post by @JoshSchwerin Jim Comey can be a sanctimonious egotist who’s inappropriate actions disrupted an election and still be a valid source of damning information about Donald Trump. — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) April 16, 2018 Report

Mr Schwerin was apparently referring to Mr Comey's investigation into defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's handling of classified emails on a private server while she was the secretary of state.

In July 2016, the former FBI boss decided not to press charges against Mrs Clinton - only to reopen an investigation in October, just days before the presidential vote.

Mrs Clinton says it handed Donald Trump the victory.

Attorney Seth Abramson picked up on what he described as "the horrible irony" of Mr Comey's actions at the time.

Skip Twitter post by @SethAbramson God, the horrible irony in James Comey saying he was trying to save the FBI when he violated FBI protocols to inadvertently hand the election to Trump, only to have Trump do more damage to the FBI as president than Comey ever could have done by not sending his letter to Congress. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 16, 2018 Report

Sarah Kendzior, a political writer, chose to focus on Mr Comey's ABC interview, criticising "superficial questions". She said that Mr Comey "needs to be asked questions by Congress at a hearing, not on a TV special".

Skip Twitter post by @sarahkendzior This sort of nonsense -- superficial questions, lack of context, edited responses -- is why Comey needs to be asked questions by Congress at a hearing, not on a TV special.



The public deserves transparency, and the investigation's integrity must be preserved. #ComeyInterview — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) April 16, 2018 Report

George Stephanopoulos, the ABC News chief anchor who interviewed Mr Trump, asked whether the president actually watched the interview.

A number of Trump supporters - like Scott Presler - defended the president, thanking him for firing Mr Comey.

Skip Twitter post by @ScottPresler James Comey oversaw an FBI that he -- himself -- helped politicize, as well as one that failed to stop terrorist attacks, like the radical Islamic massacre in Orlando.



Thank you, President Trump, for firing Comey.#ComeyInterview — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 16, 2018 Report

Brenda Brown, argued that Mr Comey's upcoming memoir was "a book of revenge" after his sacking by Mr Trump.