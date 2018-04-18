Former US First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92

Image copyright Getty Images

Barbara Bush, former US first lady and literacy campaigner, has died aged 92.

A statement from the office of former president George HW Bush described her as a "relentless proponent of family literacy".

Mrs Bush, the only woman to have seen her husband and son sworn in as US president, had been unwell for some time and had declined further medical treatment.

She said she wanted to spend her last days in "comfort care" with her family.

Content is not available

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.