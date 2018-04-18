Barbara Bush: A life in pictures

  • 18 April 2018

The former US first lady, mother of a president and literacy campaigner has died at the age of 92.

  • The wedding of future US President George HW Bush and Barbara Pierce at the First Presbyterian Church in Rye, New York, 06/01/1945 George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

    Barbara Bush was born in New York City in 1925. She met her husband George Herbert Walker Bush at the age of 16. "I married the first man I ever kissed. When I tell this to my children they just about throw up," she later quipped.

  • George W Bush is shown with his father, future President George H W Bush and mother, future first lady Barbara Bush in Rye, New York in 1955. Reuters

    Their first son, future president George Walker Bush, was born in July 1946. The couple would have 6 children together in total.

  • George Herbert Walker Bush poses with his wife Barbara during his campaign for Congress in the 1960s. AFP

    Mrs Bush launched herself into political life after her husband entered Congress in the 1960s. She worked for various Republican women's organisations and was a fierce advocate of civil rights.

  • Portrait of the Bush family in front of their Kennebunkport, Maine August 24, 1986. Getty Images

    She campaigned to improve adult and child literacy, putting her weight behind organisations working in the field. Here she is pictured in 1986 with her family, who dubbed her "The Silver Fox".

  • US President George Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush wave to supporters 12 October, 1992 at a campaign rally in Springfield, Pennsylvania. AFP

    Known as an entertaining and witty public speaker, her experience of two vice presidential campaigns stood her in good stead when her husband decided to run for the White House.

  • First Lady Barbara Bush (R) applauds after former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (L) received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President George Bush in a White House ceremony 07 March 1991 Getty Images

    Once in the White House she raised money for literacy programmes and made regular radio appearances. She supported gun control and expressed relatively pro-choice views on abortion.

  • Barbara Bush pets her dog Millie while waiting with her grandaughter Barbara for President George H.W. Bush to arrive on White House steps in this undated photo in Washington, DC. Reuters

    But life outside the White House came as something of a shock. She realised she hadn't cooked for 12 years and her driving ability left a lot to be desired.

  • Former US President George Bush (L) waves, as he is accompanied by former US First Lady Barbara Bush, during the evening session of the 2000 Republican National Convention in Philadelphia's First Union Center 31 July, 2000. Getty Images

    Soon she had a new candidate to support. Here, she reacts to her son George W Bush receiving the Republican nomination in 2000. He would serve two terms as the nation's 43rd president.

  • The Bush family, (L-R) Texas Governor and presidential candidate George W., Florida Governor Jeb, former US president George and his wife Barbara watch play during the Foursomes matches 25 September 1999 AFP

    George W Bush has paid tribute to his mother's sense of humour. He said she recently joked to a doctor: "You want to know why George W is the way he is? Because I drank and smoked while I was pregnant with him."

  • US first lady Michelle Obama, stands with former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush and Rosalynn Carter as they arrive for a dedication ceremony at the George W. Bush Library and Museum on the grounds of Southern Methodist University April 25, 2013 AFP

    A private funeral will be held in Houston, Texas on Saturday. First Lady Melania Trump will attend the ceremony. Here, Barbara Bush is seen alongside former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter.

