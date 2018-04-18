Image copyright Reuters Image caption The prosecution said Ortega's actions were premeditated

A nanny has been found guilty of murdering two children she stabbed at their luxury New York City apartment.

Yoselyn Ortega had pleaded insanity, but the jury rejected that defence as they unanimously convicted her.

The bloody bodies of Lucia Krim, six, and her brother Leo, two, were found by their mother in a bathtub at the Manhattan flat on 25 October 2012.

Marina Krim told the trial how she saw Ortega, 55, stabbing herself in the neck in an apparent suicide attempt.

Prosecutors said the nanny was disgruntled because she felt she was being overworked by the family at the Upper West Side apartment.

Ortega was also struggling to pay tuition fees for her 17-year-old son, whom she had brought to the US from the Dominican Republic and enrolled in a private school.

The nanny's defence team argued she was mentally incapable of being held responsible for her actions, but the prosecution said Ortega's actions were premeditated.

The trial heard how Ortega slit Leo's neck from behind, so he would not fight back as his sister had done.