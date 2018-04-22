Image copyright Nashville Police Department Image caption The shooting occurred in the small hours of Sunday in a suburb of Nashville

A nude gunman has killed three people at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, police say.

The man burst into the restaurant at 03:25 (08:25 GMT) in the suburb of Antioch and opened fire with a rifle. Four people were also wounded.

A customer managed to wrestle the weapon from the man, who then fled the scene on foot.

Police hunting for the suspect described him in a tweet as "a white man with short hair".

They later identified a "person of interest" in the case.