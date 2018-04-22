Naked gunman kills three in Nashville Waffle House
- 22 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A nude gunman has killed three people at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, police say.
The man burst into the restaurant at 03:25 (08:25 GMT) in the suburb of Antioch and opened fire with a rifle. Four people were also wounded.
A customer managed to wrestle the weapon from the man, who then fled the scene on foot.
Police hunting for the suspect described him in a tweet as "a white man with short hair".
They later identified a "person of interest" in the case.
BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018
End of Twitter post by @MNPDNashville