Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Bush greeted mourners at his wife's funeral on Saturday and was hospitalised on Sunday

Former US President George H W Bush has been hospitalised with an infection just days after his wife Barbara died.

In a statement, a family spokesman said he had contracted an infection that spread to his blood, but was "responding to treatments".

The 93-year-old was admitted to hospital in Houston on Sunday morning, the statement said.

He was president from 1989 to 1993 and his son, George W Bush, went on to serve in the same role.

Barbara Bush, the only woman to see both her husband and her son sworn in as US president, died last Tuesday and was laid to rest on Saturday.

The couple had been married for 73 years.