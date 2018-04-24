Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police arrested suspect Alek Minassian within half an hour of the attack

Police have named the suspect in the Toronto van attack as 25-year-old Alek Minassian.

Minassian lives in Richmond Hill, a suburb north of Toronto. He was not previously known to the police.

On Monday, a white rental van struck pedestrians on Yonge Street, killing 10 and injuring 15. Minassian was arrested half an hour later.

A LinkedIn profile lists him as a student at Seneca College, near where the attack happened.

Google's Android store offers a Toronto parking app called "Toronto Green Parking Advisor" developed by Alek Minassian, although it is not known if this is the same person.

Former classmates say Minassian was in a special needs programme at Thornlea Secondary School, and "wasn't a social person".

Shereen Chami told Reuters he would walk around the school, head down, hands clasped, making meowing noises. He was not, however, violent.

"From what I remember he was absolutely harmless," Ms Chami said.

"I'm not sure if he had any very, very close friends, at least publicly," Ari Bluff told Canadian broadcaster CBC, describing him as "sort of in the background".

"I remember seeing him probably just walking down the halls, usually by himself, or in the cafeteria by himself."

There is no motive yet known for the attack. However, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the actions "definitely looked deliberate", and expects them to find a "fulsome answer" for the attack.

Authorities ruled out any wider threat, with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale saying there were "no national security connections" apparent.

Government officials said Minassian was not associated with any known terror groups, according to CBC.

There has, however, been speculation online about Minassian's motive.

A Facebook post with the same name and photo as Minassian's LinkedIn profile reportedly refers to him as an "incel" - an online term for an "involuntarily celibate" person.

The post is not confirmed as the suspect's, and it is not confirmed when it was posted online.

"The Incel Rebellion has already begun!" the Facebook post reportedly reads. "We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mourners left candles and messages on Yonge Street after Monday's attack

Elliot Rodger killed six people in a rampage through Isla Vista, California in 2014 before turning the gun on himself.

In a 107,000-word manifesto entitled My Twisted World: The Story of Elliot Rodger, he complained of rejection by women.

"I've been forced to endure an existence of loneliness, rejection and unfulfilled desires all because girls have never been attracted to me," he said in his final YouTube video, Elliot Rodger's Retribution.

Rodger attempted to enter a sorority house on his rampage, before shooting three women in the street outside.