Image copyright Penn State Outing Club Image caption The university cites the remote locations of club activities as a reason to end outdoors events

A university in the US state of Pennsylvania has ruled its Outing Club's activities too risky to continue.

Pennsylvania State risk assessment officials said events like hiking, running and backpacking were too dangerous for a student group.

The 98-year-old club is one of three that will allegedly be disbanded from next semester as a result.

In a post on Facebook, the club said its community "is not going anywhere."

The decision came after a two-month review process, but the students say they were not consulted.

Image copyright Penn State Outing Club / Facebook Image caption Hiking is among the activities carried out by the students

"Safety is a legitimate concern, but it wasn't an open dialogue," Outing Club president Richard Waltz told local media.

A spokeswoman said in a statement that the school's assessment was not based on prior injuries, but because the club's activities occur in dangerous, remote environments.

Image copyright Penn State Outing Club Image caption Students participating in one of the club's outdoor activities

The 169-member club is one of three that have been ordered to cease activities as a result: the caving club and scuba club have also been deemed unsafe.

"The community that has grown around the Outing Club is not going anywhere," the Outing Club's officers said in the post.

"The officers of the club have been working diligently with our club adviser and Penn State staff to find the appropriate structure within the University to continue to foster this ever-growing outdoor community."

Comments on the officers' statement show just how upset students - and alumni - are over the school's mandate.

"Club Sports is treating students like children who cannot be trusted to even leave campus for a moment," one commenter said.

Another wrote: "Leading and participating in student-led PSOC trips was one of the most valuable experiences of my time at Penn State, and the fact that students were given the responsibility made all the difference."

Image copyright Penn State Outdoors Club / Facebook Image caption Could a stroll in a summery meadow be fraught with risk?

In addition to Penn State students, another university outdoors club has also reached out in support via social media.

"The officers of our club are super bummed by this news," wrote a University of Virginia outdoors club leader.

"If there's anything at all we can do or share to help (petitions to sign, legal advice, our indemnification waiver, etc), please let us know!"

Michael Lacey, president of the Penn State caving club, told the Centre Daily Times that the university has been "clamping down really hard" on club activities since the 2012 Jerry Sandusky scandal.