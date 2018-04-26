Image copyright Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Image caption Kanye West has been a surprisingly vocal Trump supporter

Rapper Kanye West is already under fire after his recent return to Twitter for tweeting his support for US President Donald Trump.

West, 40, posted a series of pro-Trump tweets, including a photo of himself wearing one of the president's red "Make American Great Again" hats.

"You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him," he tweeted.

The president responded on Twitter: "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

West's wife, Kim Kardashian-West, quickly came to his defence after his tweets sparked online backlash.

"To the media trying to demonise my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair," she tweeted.

Image caption The pair met at Trump Tower in New York in December 2016

West, who met Mr Trump in December 2016 after he won the presidential election, tweeted earlier on Wednesday that he shares "dragon energy" with the president, adding that Mr Trump was his "brother".

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

He shared a photo of one of the president's signature campaign "Make America Great Again" hats, which was signed by Mr Trump.

West also criticised Mr Trump's predecessor Barack Obama - a fellow Chicagoan - saying he was "in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed".

The comments angered some Twitter users, who quoted one of West's songs from his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, saying "I miss the old Kanye".

"Kanye doesn't care about black people," tweeted comedian Akilah Hughes.

But Kardashian-West dismissed her husband's critics, pointing out that he has always been someone who speaks his mind.

"Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that's why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren't labelled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time", she said.

Chance The Rapper also came to West's defence, tweeting that he was "in a great space and not affected by folks tryna question his mental or physical health".

Mr West also posted a clarification per his wife's advice, saying the only person he completely agrees with is himself.