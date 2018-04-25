Emmanuel Macron delivers a rebuke to Trump

Emmanuel Macron's address to Congress started off innocently enough, with talk of historic Franco-American ties, the two nations' "rendezvous with freedom" and a famous quote from President Franklin Roosevelt.

About a third of the way through the speech, however, Mr Macron got down to business - which was giving Donald Trump's agenda the business.

I break down five key passages from an address Mr Trump tweeted that he was looking forward to watching. He may not be quite so thrilled about it now.