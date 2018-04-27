Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mourners pay their respects to the Toronto van attack victims

A Canadian coroner has formally identified all 10 victims who died in a vehicle-ramming attack in Toronto on Monday.

Among them was a single mother, a university science student, a father visiting his son from Jordan, a chef, and an elderly Star Trek fan.

The victims were aged between 22 and 94 years of age and eight were women and two were men.

The suspect, Alek Minassian, 25, has been charged with 10 counts of murder.

Police also confirmed the number of injured was now 16.

On Sunday, Toronto will hold an evening vigil to honour the victims of Monday's rampage.

Anne Marie D'Amico, 30, worked close to the scene of the mass killing and was the first victim identified earlier this week.

The coroner also formally identified: Renuka Amarasingha, 45; Chul Min "Eddie" Kang, 45; Munir Abdo Habib al-Najjar, 85, from Jordan; Dorothy Sewell, 80; Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Forsyth, 94; So He Chung, 22; Andrea Bradden, 33, from Woodbridge, Ontario; Geraldine Brady, 83; and Ji Hun Kim, 22, a student from South Korea.

Seven of the victims were from Toronto.

"I think it's important to remind everybody of the sadness that comes with this tragedy and I'd like to re-express the deep condolences that all of us feel for the families, for the friends and for those who have suffered the tragic losses," said Ontario chief coroner Dirk Huyer.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Renuka Amarasinghe was a single mum from Sri Lanka originally

The Toronto Maha Vihara Buddhist Meditation Centre, where Renuka Amarasingha's seven-year-old son attends Sunday lessons, has launched an online fundraiser to raise money for his care.

TDSB released a statement saying the single mother had worked as a nutritionist for the district since 2015.

"This is a difficult time for the students and staff that knew her and we will continue to provide support to them in the days and weeks ahead," the school board said in a statement.

Image copyright CTV/ Facebook Image caption Eddie Kang is being mourned by colleagues at the restaurant where he worked

Chul Min "Eddie" Kang, worked at Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouse, near the scene of the attack.

In a statement, the restaurant said Kang's death brings the company "great sadness".

"He had a passion for food. He had a passion for cooking," his colleague of four years told CTV.

Jordanian Munir Abdo Habib al-Najjar and his wife were in Canada visiting his son, who is a vocalist with the Canadian Arabic Orchestra.

A friend of his family told the National Post that Najjar was a "man of peace who lived for his family".

"He does not deserve to leave this way," the friend added.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Anne Marie D'Amico was "full of life", her colleague said

Peter Intraligi, president of Invesco Canada, confirmed that Ms D'Amico was an employee of the US-based firm.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those impacted by this tragic event," Mr Intraligi said in a statement provided to Canadian media.

Her colleague, Jon Tam, told CBC News that Ms D'Amico was "full of life, loved to travel, loved to help volunteer".

"She was a very warm, friendly presence in the office. Always smiling," he said, adding that the entire office had been devastated by the news.

Image copyright Elwood Delaney Image caption Dorothy Sewell was a fan of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team

In a Facebook post addressed to the accused, Dorothy Sewell's grandson Elwood Delaney said: "Thanks to you I had to tell my 3 children and my wife that cause of you they will no longer get to talk to Nan on there birthdays or Christmas".

"I love you Dorothy Sewell. You will always be loved and your love for sports will always be with me while I cheer with you. Go Toronto Go. Love you Nan."

In a message to the BBC, he called her "the most loyal Blue Jays fan and best grandma anyone could have asked for".

The eldest victim was Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, who was born in 1923 in the UK.

Family and friends told the Toronto Star she often took long walks in the neighbourhood despite her reliance on a walker, and had a passion for Star Trek and Downton Abbey.

"She was 94 years young," friend Barbara Puckering told the paper. "Every day she would be out and about. She was a real treasure."

Image copyright LinkedIn Image caption So He Chung, 22, was completing a science degree

University of Toronto student So He Chung, 22, was among the victims.

She worked as a sales specialist with luxury retailer Holt Renfrew while she was completing a bachelor of science degree.

"We are deeply saddened that a member of our community has died as a result of this terrible incident," the university said in statement.