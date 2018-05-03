Image copyright Getty Images Image caption President Donald Trump denies the allegations made by Stormy Daniels

The growing scandal of an alleged affair between adult film star Stormy Daniels and US President Donald Trump has provided a deluge of troublesome headlines for the White House.

Ms Daniels is suing the president over a so-called "hush agreement" before the 2016 election - the focus being a payment of $130,000 (£96,000) given to her by Mr Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, in exchange for her silence.

But Mr Trump and his legal team have made apparently contradictory statements about the payment, raising questions about how much the president knew about it.

So from denials to confessions - here's what the key players have said about the saga so far.

"He didn't seem worried about it. He was kind of arrogant"

Stormy Daniels, 2011

In a 2011 interview with In Touch Weekly, published in full in January, Ms Daniels spoke at length about meeting Mr Trump at a charity golf tournament in July 2006.

She alleged that the pair had sex in his hotel room at Lake Tahoe, a resort area between California and Nevada, and had an "ongoing" relationship after this encounter. Mr Trump denies the allegations.

"President Trump... vehemently denies any such occurrence"

Michael Cohen, 12 January 2018

The Wall Street Journal published an article earlier this year that claimed Mr Cohen had paid Ms Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 as part of an agreement that said she couldn't discuss the affair publicly.

Mr Cohen denied making the payment, and said all allegations had been "consistently denied by all parties" for years.

"An old and debunked story"

Michael Cohen, 17 January 2018

When the In Touch Weekly interview was published, Mr Cohen issued a statement denying that there had been an affair or a payment.

"This is not Breaking News... it's old news that wasn't true then and not true now," Mr Cohen told the New York Daily News. "All they did is recirculate an old and debunked story".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Michael Cohen is facing a criminal investigation over this business dealings

"The payment was lawful"

Michael Cohen, February 13 2018

In February, Mr Cohen announced for the first time that he had in fact paid Ms Daniels the money.

He said neither the Trump campaign nor the Trump Organization knew anything about the payment, which he had made from his own pocket. "Neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly," he told the New York Times.

"[It] was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone."

"Stormy is going to tell her story"

Gina Rodriguez, Ms Daniels' manager, 14 February 2018

After Mr Cohen admitted to making the payment, Ms Daniels' manager said her client was free to tell her story.

Gina Rodriguez said Ms Daniels was no longer bound by the non-disclosure agreement following the revelation. "Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story," she said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Michael Avenatti, Ms Daniels' lawyer, says Americans "should be outraged"

"Yes"

Michael Avenatti, Ms Daniels' lawyer, 7 March 2018

Ms Daniels' lawyer was unequivocal when asked on NBC's Today programme whether Ms Daniels had had a sexual relationship with Mr Trump.

"There was no knowledge of any payments"

Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary, 7 March 2018

"I've had conversations with the president about this," Ms Sanders said in reference to the payment from Mr Cohen.

"There was no knowledge of any payments from the president, and he has denied all these allegations."

"Leave Trump alone. Forget the story"

Stormy Daniels, 25 March 2018

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Stormy Daniels: 'I was threatened'

In a hotly anticipated interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes programme, Ms Daniels said she was threatened to keep quiet about the alleged affair with Mr Trump.

She said a man approached her in a Las Vegas car park in 2011, shortly after she agreed to the In Touch Weekly interview, and told her to "leave Trump alone".

"No"

Donald Trump, 5 April 2018

In his first public comments about the alleged affair, Mr Trump denied knowing about the $130,000 payment.

Asked by a reporter why Mr Cohen had made it, he said: "Michael is my attorney, and you'll have to ask Michael Cohen."

"The president repaid it"

Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump's legal aide, 3 May 2018

The former New York City mayor, who only recently joined Mr Trump's legal team, told Fox News that the president had personally repaid Mr Cohen for the $130,000 payment.

"That money was not campaign money," he said. "They funnelled it through a law firm and the president repaid it."

Mr Giuliani said the repayment was made "over a period of several months".

He added that the president "didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know, but he did know about the general arrangement that Michael would take care of things like this".

"Every American should be outraged"

Michael Avenatti, 3 May 2018

Ms Daniels' lawyer responded to Mr Giuliani's revelation on Twitter. "This should never be acceptable in our America. We will not rest until justice is served," he said.

"Campaign contributions played no role"

Donald Trump, 3 May 2018

President Trump said that the payment to Ms Daniels had been made, and said Mr Cohen was reimbursed through a "monthly retainer" as opposed to campaign funds.

"Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll (sic) in this transaction," he said in a series of tweets.

He branded Ms Daniels' claims of an affair "false and extortionist".