Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Katy Perry wears oversized angel wings in honour of this year's heavenly theme

The Met Gala, the benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum or Art's Costume Institute, is considered the highlight of New York's social calendar, attracting fashion designers and stars from around the world to the black-tie affair.

This year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, showcases how Catholicism has influenced fashion throughout history.

Celebrities hit the red carpet on Monday night, sporting papal-inspired gowns, chainmail costumes reminiscent of the Crusades and in singer Katy Perry's case - oversized angel wings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rihanna wears a papal-inspired gown in honour of this year's theme

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Actress Olivia Munn dons a chainmail dress

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Actor George Clooney arrives with his wife, Amal Clooney, who is a co-host of this year's gala

"Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another," curator Andrew Bolton said in a statement on The Met's website.

"Although this relationship has been complex and sometimes contested, it has produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Princess Beatrice of York attended in a purple, floor-length gown

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who co-chairs the event, described her dress as "Cardinal Chanel"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Takeoff, Offset, and Quava of American hip trio Migos arrive in vibrant tuxedos

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actress Frances McDormand (L), Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli (C) and actress Anne Hathaway (R) appear together on the red carpet

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actress Kerry Washington delights onlookers in a gold-sequined gown