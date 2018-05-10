Image copyright Alek Minassian/LinkedIn Image caption Police arrested Alek Minassian within half an hour of the attack

The Canadian man accused of killing 10 people in a van attack in Toronto is facing three additional charges of attempted murder.

​Alek Minassian, 25, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and now faces 16 counts of attempted murder in connection to the 23 April attack.

He was arrested near the scene of the attack on Yonge Street, following a tense standoff with a police officer.

Mr Minassian is said to have identified with the misogynistic "incel" movement.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "I have a gun in my pocket" – the moment Alek Minassian was arrested.

He appeared by video link in court on Thursday to face the three additional charges of attempted murder. In addition to the 10 people killed, 16 others were injured.

Sunnybrook Hospital says seven people remain in their care, with four in serious condition.

Eyewitnesses describes seeing a white van mount the pavement on busy Yonge Street and mow down pedestrians, who ranged in age from 22 to 94.

"The truck continued going and going and going," says taxi driver Nana Agyeman Badu.

Mr Minassian has retained a lawyer experienced with criminal matters but has not yet entered a plea.