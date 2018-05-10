Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ms Lewinsky said the magazine offered her an article after disinviting her from the event

A US magazine has apologised to Monica Lewinsky, the ex-White House intern who had an affair with former president Bill Clinton, after an apparent snub.

Ms Lewinsky caused a stir on social media after tweeting about how she was disinvited to a "social change" event after Mr Clinton decided to attend.

She said the magazine, which she did not name, offered to remedy the situation by giving her an article.

Lifestyle magazine Town & Country apologised to her a day later.

"We apologise to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled," the magazine said in a tweet on Thursday. The magazine did not offer any other details.

The apology came a day after Ms Lewinsky posted a vague tweet about the apparent invitation snub.

dear world:

please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and --then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.

it's 2018.

emily post would def not approve.

✌🏼Me — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

"Don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag," Ms Lewinsky added.

The event in question appeared to refer to the magazine's annual philanthropic summit - an invite-only event described as a gathering of activists and social leaders, according to the Huffington Post, which first named the magazine.

The news website reported that Mr Clinton attended the summit on Wednesday to introduce Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting and gun control advocate.

Mr Clinton's press secretary said he was unaware Ms Lewinsky's invitation was rescinded.

The former president's press secretary, Angel Ureña said he "gladly accepted" the invite to address the summit and "neither he nor his staff knew anything" about Ms Lewinsky's invitation.

President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit. He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded. — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) May 9, 2018

Ms Lewinsky's affair with Mr Clinton when she was a White House intern was a key issue that led to his impeachment.