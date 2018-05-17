Gina Haspel confirmed as CIA's first female director
- 17 May 2018
The US Senate has voted to approve Gina Haspel as the first female director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
Her confirmation follows a partisan fight among senators about the spy agency's past use of torture techniques.
Ms Haspel, a CIA veteran, was confirmed by a vote of 51-43. She oversaw a so-called black site in Thailand after the 11 September attack.
The former CIA chief, Mike Pompeo, left to become US Secretary of State.