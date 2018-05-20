Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Trump often starts his attacks - and announces political initiatives - on Twitter

President Donald Trump says he will demand an inquiry into whether his election campaign was infiltrated for political purposes.

In a tweet, Mr Trump said he wanted to know whether his predecessor's administration ordered such a move.

The request, which will be made officially on Monday, comes after a New York Times report suggesting the FBI had an informant within the campaign.

There is already an investigation into all aspects relating to the campaign.

Mr Trump's demand came amid a series of tweets on Sunday denouncing a "witch hunt" that, he said, had found no collusion with Russia.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018 Report

This refers to the ongoing investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election, whether there was any collusion between the Kremlin and Mr Trump's election campaign and whether the president tried unlawfully to obstruct the inquiry.

Mr Trump has constantly attacked the inquiry.

Was there a mole inside the Trump team?

Mr Trump made the accusation that the FBI had sent a spy into his campaign team on Friday.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @realDonaldTrump Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a “hot” Fake News story. If true - all time biggest political scandal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018 Report

"It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a 'hot' Fake News story," Mr Trump tweeted, adding: "If true - all time biggest political scandal!"

The New York Times followed with an article that suggested there was, indeed, and FBI informant - whose identity it did not reveal - who had been sent to speak to campaign aides but only after the FBI had received reports of "suspicious contacts linked to Russia".

The informant - an American academic working in the UK - had made contact with George Papadopoulos and Carter Page.

Law enforcement officials have refused to provide evidence to Congressional leaders over the issue, the newspaper said.