Image caption Mr Kuchibhotla and his wife came to the US in pursuit of a better life

A man who shot dead a tech worker from India in a hate crime has been jailed for 50 years without parole.

Adam Purinton, 52, killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounded Alok Madasani at a bar in the Kansas city of Olathe in February last year.

Purinton, who yelled "Get out of my country!" during the attack, pleaded guilty to three federal hate crime charges.

The attack drew worldwide condemnation and shocked the Indian-US community.

Purinton was convicted on both state murder charges and federal hate crime charges.

Federal prosecutors said Purinton targeted the two Indian nationals "because of their actual and perceived race, colour, religion and national origin".

He said he fired on the two men, who worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin, because he thought they were Iranian.

Witnesses said he inquired if their status in the US was legal before shouting "get out of my country" and opening fire.

A third man, 24-year-old Ian Grillot, was wounded trying to intervene.