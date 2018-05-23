Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jared Kushner is married to the president's oldest daughter Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has had his top security clearance restored, US media report.

Mr Kushner, who serves as Mr Trump's adviser on the Middle East, had his access downgraded in February pending the completion of background checks.

He is married to the president's oldest daughter Ivanka Trump.

He was recently interviewed for a second time by Robert Mueller, as part of an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the election.

Mr Kushner was given a wide brief in his role as a White House adviser despite a lack of political experience.

The wealthy New York real estate developer had to refile the national security questionnaire required of all prospective White House employees after making a number of omissions.

Mr Kushner's lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement that "Mr Kushner's application was properly submitted, reviewed by numerous career officials and underwent the normal process".

He said his client was "looking forward to continuing to do the work the president has asked him to do".

Separately, Mr Lowell told CNN that his client was grilled for a second time for seven hours by Mr Mueller's investigators last month.

Mr Kushner's legal team do not believe their client will face further questioning from Mr Mueller, CNN reported.