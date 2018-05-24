Image copyright AFP Image caption Harvey Weinstein, 66, has denied non-consensual sex

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to New York police on sexual misconduct charges, US media report.

He faces arrest on Friday following an investigation, the reports say.

He has been hit with numerous allegations, including rape and sexual assault, but has denied non-consensual sex with anyone.

The allegations triggered the #MeToo movement which demonstrated the prevalence of sexual harassment.

Weinstein will face charges over an allegation brought by actor Lucia Evans, the New York Times reported. It is not clear if he faces more charges brought by other accusers.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has not commented on the report that his client would imminently turn himself in.

The allegations have left Harvey Weinstein's career in tatters.

Some of Hollywood's most prominent actors, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, were among those to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

He was fired last year from his production firm the Weinstein Company, which later filed for bankruptcy.

Top industry figures have condemned him and the organisation behind the Oscars expelled him.

He has been investigated by police in the US and in the UK but is yet to be charged.