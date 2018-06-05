Kate Spade: A legacy of fashion in photos

Kate Spade was the designer whose colourful creations turned red carpets into rainbows.

  • Her signature bags Getty Images

    Kate Spade, who has been found dead in her New York home, shot to global catwalk fame with her signature bags

  • From left: Actresses Maisie Williams, Natalie Dormer, Rosario Dawson, and Kerry Washington Getty Images

    She was the designer whose colourful creations turned red carpets into rainbows. From left: Actresses Maisie Williams, Natalie Dormer, Rosario Dawson, and Kerry Washington

  • From left: Prince William, his wife Catherine, and her sister Pippa Middleton Getty Images

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), has been spotted in Kate Spade clothing. So has her sister, Pippa Matthews (R)