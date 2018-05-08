Asia
Top Stories
Video 1:55
What does politics mean to multi-racial Malaysians?
As multi-racial Malaysia heads to the polls, we ask different communities what will decide their vote.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Asia
India says no to day-night Australia Test
The game scheduled for December in Adelaide using the pink ball will now be held in normal hours.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section India
Related content
Guilt in 'biggest' Australia racing scandal
Five horse trainers and three stablehands were behind "brazen attempts to cheat", a tribunal finds.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Former top Chinese official jailed for life
- 8 May 2018
- From the section China
India tourist killed by stone throwing mob
- 8 May 2018
- From the section India
Afghan air strike killed 30 children - UN
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Asia
'Hero' policeman wins payout 46 years on
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Second raped teenager set alight - police
- 7 May 2018
- From the section India
Is Australia running out of petrol?
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Business
Carbon impact of tourism 'eye-opening'
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Science & Environment
Malaysia's election: A battle of old allies
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Asia
Journalists quit after newspaper sale
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Asia
Watch
Features
How a child rape became a religious flashpoint for India
- 7 May 2018
- From the section India
Why Costa Ricans are being paid to marry Chinese migrants
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Malaysia's youth have power they won't use
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Asia
This is what India's caste hatred looks like
- 7 May 2018
- From the section India
A wedding bomb, a letter and an unlikely suspect
- 5 May 2018
- From the section India
Why is Oz's answer to Beyonce doing Eurovision?
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Our experts
Why a US-China trade war could hurt Asia
The BBC's Karishma Vaswani explains how countries in Asia could end up taking a direct hit from US tariffs.
1 May 2018
The tragic lives of India's mistreated captive elephants
More than 70 captive elephants died in just three states since 2015, underlining their neglect.
24 April 2018
Watch
World Service radio
-
Newshour
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 14:06 BST - 15:00 BST
-
BBC OS
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 16:06 BST - 17:00 BST
-
BBC OS
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 17:06 BST - 18:00 BST
-
The Newsroom
Duration 24:00
Broadcast time 19:06 BST - 19:30 BST
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter