China

Top Stories

Carbon impact of tourism 'eye-opening'

tourist

A new study says global tourism accounts for 8% of carbon emissions, far larger than previously thought.

Related content

Features

Why Costa Ricans are being paid to marry Chinese migrants

Loyal waiting dog wins Chinese hearts

  • 3 May 2018
  • From the section China

Why China thinks Peppa Pig is 'subversive'

  • 30 April 2018
  • From the section China

China aims for nuclear fusion breakthrough

  • 18 April 2018

Five ways China's past has shaped its present

  • 20 April 2018
  • From the section China

The footballers giving racism the boot

  • 23 April 2018
  • From the section China

BBC News in other languages

World Service radio

Share with BBC News