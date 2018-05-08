India
Top Stories
India tourist killed by stone throwing mob
The man was hit on the head when his vehicle got caught amid stone-throwing protesters.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section India
India says no to day-night Australia Test
The game scheduled for December in Adelaide using the pink ball will now be held in normal hours.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section India
Related content
How a child rape became a religious flashpoint
The spotlight is on the religions of the victim and her alleged attackers in Jammu and Kashmir.
Second raped teenager set alight - police
Indian engineers kidnapped in Afghanistan
- 6 May 2018
- From the section India
Child gang rape trial moved out of Kashmir
Indian star wins posthumous acting gong
- 3 May 2018
- From the section India
Walmart close to deal for India's Flipkart
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Business
Watch
Features
This is what India's caste hatred looks like
A wedding bomb, a letter and an unlikely suspect
- 5 May 2018
- From the section India
Why were India's dust storms so deadly?
- 4 May 2018
- From the section India
Why sexual harassment is a reality in Bollywood
- 28 April 2018
- From the section India
‘The school was like a war zone’
- 25 April 2018
- From the section US & Canada
The perils of travelling as a young black woman
- 30 April 2018
- From the section Stories
Our experts
The tragic lives of India's mistreated captive elephants
More than 70 captive elephants died in just three states since 2015, underlining their neglect.
24 April 2018
Watch
World Service radio
-
Newshour
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 14:06 BST - 15:00 BST
-
BBC OS
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 16:06 BST - 17:00 BST
-
BBC OS
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 17:06 BST - 18:00 BST
-
The Newsroom
Duration 24:00
Broadcast time 19:06 BST - 19:30 BST
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter