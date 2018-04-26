India
Viewpoint: Why is Modi meeting Xi now?
Analyst Shashank Joshi explains why the two Asian giants have decided to ease tension.
The Hindus and Sikhs helping build a mosque
India's religious groups have often clashed but BBC Punjabi finds a rare harmony fostered in one village.
Lightning hits Indian state 37,000 times
Nine people have been killed in Andhra Pradesh amid an unusually high number of lightning strikes.
- Why is lightning killing so many Indians?
- Lightning strikes 'more as world warms'
Children die as school bus hits train
The house that is in two countries
India jails rapist guru Asaram for life
Teacher arrested over wedding bomb murder
‘The school was like a war zone’
Flirting across the India-Pakistan border
Sport Sport stars Mirza & Malik expecting baby
Pakistan sports hero seeks heart in India
Death penalty for India child rapists
How do Indian parents talk to their children about rape?
Why a priest carried an 'untouchable' into a temple
Viewpoint: The pitfalls of India's biometric ID scheme
Commonwealth countries where it is illegal to be gay
The tragic lives of India's mistreated captive elephants
More than 70 captive elephants died in just three states since 2015, underlining their neglect.
