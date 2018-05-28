India
The story barely reported by Indian media
A sting operation by an online news outlet raises major doubts over India's press freedom.
- 28 May 2018
'Her soul will rest in peace now'
The case of Savita Halappanavar, who died after being refused an abortion, sparked calls for reform.
- 28 May 2018
Sport Brutal Watson leads Chennai to IPL title
Shane Watson hits an unbeaten 117 off 57 balls as Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League final.
- 27 May 2018
Inequality in India can be seen from outer space
- 27 May 2018
Sport England spot-fixing claims 'outrageous'
- 27 May 2018
Mobs kill five over 'social media rumour'
- 24 May 2018
Modi accepts Twitter #fitnesschallenge
- 24 May 2018
Punjab doctors unpick Michael Jackson dances
- 22 May 2018
Director Nandita Das on the film Manto
- 24 May 2018
Is India's oldest party really out of cash?
- 26 May 2018
Saving flood water to get through the droughts
- 25 May 2018
Night lights data shows rising inequality between states in India, according to new research
27 May 2018
