Australia
Top Stories
Guilt in 'biggest' Australia racing scandal
Five horse trainers and three stablehands were behind "brazen attempts to cheat", a tribunal finds.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Australia
The battle of the gas-sucking mega giants is set to begin
As demand for natural gas continues to surge, huge extraction vessels are about to go into action.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Business
India says no to day-night Australia Test
The game scheduled for December in Adelaide using the pink ball will now be held in normal hours.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section India
Australia pledges cash to save koalas
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Sport VAR failure helps decide Australian title
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Football
- comments
Search for MH370 uncovered old shipwrecks
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Australian bank lost data of 20m accounts
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Business
Macron thanks Turnbull's 'delicious wife'
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Watch/Listen
Features & Analysis
'Hero' policeman wins payout 46 years on
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Is Australia running out of petrol?
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Business
The unheralded story of Australia's indigenous cricketers
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Why is Oz's answer to Beyonce doing Eurovision?
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Scientist, 104, begins trip to end his life
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Warning over carrot-crazed kangaroo attacks
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Watch/Listen
World Service radio
-
The Newsroom
Duration 24:00
Broadcast time 13:06 BST - 13:30 BST
-
Newshour
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 14:06 BST - 15:00 BST
-
BBC OS
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 17:06 BST - 18:00 BST
-
The Newsroom
Duration 24:00
Broadcast time 19:06 BST - 19:30 BST
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter