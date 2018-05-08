Europe
Protest leader wins push for Armenian power
Nikol Pashinyan has spearheaded weeks of protests and has promised an end to corruption.
Belgian singer dies days after comeback
The artist was found dead at her home days after she returned to performing after a two-year hiatus.
'Racists are banned from this shop'
A Paris supermarket manager's sign defending his multi-ethnic staff causes a stir in France.
Why do Rome's buses keep catching fire?
Belgium gasses 20,000 chicks at airport
Facebook bans non-Irish abortion poll ads
Sport Yates up to third as Froome loses time
Romanian World of Warcraft attacker jailed
Sport Russia fined for France game racism
No 10's customs plans 'crazy' - Johnson
Thornberry: Norway EU option won't work
Sport Arsenal's Koscielny out for six months
Russia to showcase robot tank in parade
Sport French cup final: The biggest mismatch in history?
Cannes 2018 rings the changes
The talent show stars taking over Eurovision
Cannes Film Festival: 10 films to watch
Audi admits more diesel emission problems
Drugmakers agree £46bn takeover deal
