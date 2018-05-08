Guernsey
Top Stories
Parents concern over school's sex ed policy
Teachers and parents have told the BBC they're concerned by a school's sex education policy which doesn't mention contraception, but does feature abstinence.
- 8 May 2018
Ex GFC captain speaks out about depression
One of Guernsey's most prominent sports stars has spoken out about his battle with depression.
- 4 May 2018
School to block apps on students' phones
Elizabeth College in Guernsey is trialling the use of a parental control app during school hours.
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Guernsey
The mystery of the homesick mechanic who stole a plane
- 18 April 2018
- From the section Stories
BBC Channel Islands Live: 23-27 April
- From the section Jersey
Dignitas backs assisted dying campaign
- 17 April 2018
- From the section Guernsey
BBC Channel Islands Live: 16-20 April
- From the section Jersey
School replaces head boy and girl roles
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Guernsey
BBC Channel Islands Live: 2-6 April
- From the section Jersey
BBC Channel Islands Live: 9-13 April
- From the section Jersey
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Tardif picks himself in Muratti Vase squad
Chris Tardif could become the first player-manager in Muratti Vase history after naming himself in Guernsey's squad to face Jersey.
- 8 May 2018
Guernsey end decade-long Siam Cup wait
Guernsey ended Jersey's nine-year winning run in the Siam Cup with a 46-30 victory at Footes Lane.
- 5 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Guernsey Police release CCTV of criminal damage over the weekend
-
Survey carried out on historic Alderney site
-
Former Archbishop of Canterbury: Assisted dying would not be 'un-Christian'
-
Denying people choice cruel and irrational
-
Channel Islands' RBS branches swerve cuts
-
Shootings and stabbings mark violent bank holiday weekend