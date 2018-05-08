Guernsey

Parents concern over school's sex ed policy

Teachers and parents have told the BBC they're concerned by a school's sex education policy which doesn't mention contraception, but does feature abstinence.

  • 8 May 2018

Ex GFC captain speaks out about depression

One of Guernsey's most prominent sports stars has spoken out about his battle with depression.

  • 4 May 2018

School to block apps on students' phones

Elizabeth College in Guernsey is trialling the use of a parental control app during school hours.

Tardif picks himself in Muratti Vase squad

Chris Tardif could become the first player-manager in Muratti Vase history after naming himself in Guernsey's squad to face Jersey.

  • 8 May 2018

Guernsey end decade-long Siam Cup wait

Guernsey ended Jersey's nine-year winning run in the Siam Cup with a 46-30 victory at Footes Lane.

  • 5 May 2018

St Paul's create Upton history

5 May 2018

