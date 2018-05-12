Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Top Stories

Hundreds of children compete at games

The 17th Manx Youth Games starts in Douglas with 1,200 competitors.

Island now home to five billionaires

Trevor Hemmings and Jim Mellon both became billionaires in the last year, taking the Isle of Man's total to five.

Call for better road safety on island

Manx residents call for "more road maintenance" and "traffic-free Sundays" in Douglas.

Sport

Latest stories

TT rider quality at 'all-time high'

Outright lap record holder Michael Dunlop and multiple winner Ian Hutchinson will be amongst 81 riders to compete at this year's TT races.

  • 8 May 2018

Kneen wins Superbike race at Tandragee

Isle of Man rider Dan Kneen wins thrilling Superbike race at the Tandragee 100 motorcycling meeting.

  • 5 May 2018

