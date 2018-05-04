Jersey

Top Stories

'Rise' in homeless people in Jersey

A charity has sent a letter to all candidates in Jersey's General Election calling for a homeless strategy to be developed.

  • 4 May 2018

Live Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Repatriation of concentration camp teen 'stalled'

  • 3 May 2018

Mum loses benefits for premature triplets

Rebecca Bennett lost income support because the babies have been away from home for more than 28 days.

  • 2 May 2018
  • From the section Jersey

Sport

Latest stories

Tardif picks himself in Muratti Vase squad

Chris Tardif could become the first player-manager in Muratti Vase history after naming himself in Guernsey's squad to face Jersey.

  • 8 May 2018

Jersey miss out on WCL promotion

Jersey are bowled out for 83 as they lose by seven runs to Uganda in their re-arranged final group game in World Cricket League Division Four.

  • 6 May 2018

Guernsey end decade-long Siam Cup wait

5 May 2018

St Paul's create Upton history

5 May 2018

Banahan helps Bath clinch Champions Cup spot with hat-trick

5 May 2018

News in more languages