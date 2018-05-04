Jersey
Top Stories
'Rise' in homeless people in Jersey
A charity has sent a letter to all candidates in Jersey's General Election calling for a homeless strategy to be developed.
- 4 May 2018
Mum loses benefits for premature triplets
Rebecca Bennett lost income support because the babies have been away from home for more than 28 days.
- 2 May 2018
BBC Channel Islands Live: 23-27 April
Jersey ends Miss Battle competition
- 23 April 2018
BBC Channel Islands Live: 9-13 April
BBC Channel Islands Live: 16-20 April
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Tardif picks himself in Muratti Vase squad
Chris Tardif could become the first player-manager in Muratti Vase history after naming himself in Guernsey's squad to face Jersey.
- 8 May 2018
Jersey miss out on WCL promotion
Jersey are bowled out for 83 as they lose by seven runs to Uganda in their re-arranged final group game in World Cricket League Division Four.
- 6 May 2018
