Latin America & Caribbean

Clowns march against crime in Acapulco

People dressed as clowns protest on the main avenues in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, 07 May 2018

The clowns say high crime levels mean residents are afraid to organise parties and do not hire them.

