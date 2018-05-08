Latin America & Caribbean
Clowns march against crime in Acapulco
The clowns say high crime levels mean residents are afraid to organise parties and do not hire them.
- 8 May 2018
Why Costa Ricans are being paid to marry Chinese migrants
Costa Rican officials say there is a black market for sham marriages with Chinese migrants.
Venezuela indigenous group flees crisis
More than 500 Venezuelans from the Warao tribe live in an indigenous refugee camp across the border in northern Brazil.
- 8 May 2018
Nicaragua to investigate protest deaths
Brazil's First Lady rescued dog from lake
Honduras migrants to lose protected US status
- 5 May 2018
Burning Sao Paulo tower block collapses
- 1 May 2018
The rise and fall of Brazilian art patron Bernardo Paz
- 6 May 2018
Hopes and trauma in Mexico's migrant caravan
- 30 April 2018
Why you may have been eating insects your whole life
- 28 April 2018
'The largest foreign bribery case in history'
- 22 April 2018
Castro's people - a photographic road trip through Cuba
- 20 April 2018
What should Windrush generation do now?
- 20 April 2018
