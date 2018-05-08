US & Canada

Trump to reveal Iran nuclear decision

The president is set to announce whether the US will walk away from the international nuclear deal.

The big question at heart of Stormy Daniels saga

Donald Trump confirms his personal lawyer was reimbursed for a six-figure payment to an adult film star. Why?

3 May 2018
Anthony Zurcher North America reporter

22 March 2018
Katty Kay Presenter, BBC World News

Comey may be many things, but is he really a liar?

I've spent a lot of time considering the Comey saga and my views on him have coalesced, says BBC's Jon Sopel.

16 April 2018
Jon Sopel North America editor

Google changes rules for election ads

Nestle pays Starbucks $7.1bn to sell coffee

US adds 164,000 jobs in mixed April report

