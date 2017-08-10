پر انسټاګرام د خپلې ښځې ستایونکی له نیوکو سره مخامخ شو

  • 10 اګست 2017 - 19 زمری 1396

په انسټاګرام کې د هغه امریکايي پر پوسټ سختې نیوکې شوي چې د خپل ښځې د چاغ بدن ستاینه یې کړې وه. د هاپنګټن پوسټ لیکوال رابي ټریپ، چې ځان د (چاغې الهې) مېړه بولي، له خپلې مېرمنې سره یې جوړه یي عکس خپور کړی او ور سره یې لیکلي: فیمینیزم ور ښوولې چې اړینه ده په ښکلا کې د رسنیو معیارونه ومنل شي، ځینې ښځې چې ډنګرې او دنګې نه وي، هم ښایسته وي. نوموړې ولیکل: "رسنۍ د ښکلا د خاصو معیارونو پر مټ ښځې څنډې ته کوي، خو د هغو نرانو په حال افسوس چې د دوی معیارونه ور سره مني."

نوموړي انسټاګرامیان مخاطب کړي او لیکلي یې دي : "ریښتونې ښځې یوازې پورنستورې، لنډ کمیسې او سینمايي لوبغاړې نه وي."

د نوموړي پر دغه پوسټ د نړۍ له لر او بره فیمینسټانو غبرګونونه ښودلي دي. نیویارک مېشتې لیکوالې جولیا پوګاچوسکي ور غبرګه کړې:

"ته فکر کوې چې د چاغې ښځې خوښول کومه انقلابي چاره ده."

په انسټاګرام کې د ښاغلي ټریپ پوسټ ۳۰ زره لایکونه اخیستي، خو د اغلې پوګاچوسکي پوسټ بیا ۱۰۰ لایکونه اخیستي او ۲۵ زره ځلي ریټویټ شوی دی.

د انسټاګرام یو شمېر کاروونکو لیکلي، ښځه دې عادي وزن لري او ته داسې ښکاروې لکه وزن یې چې زیات وي. خو یو شمېر نورو بیا له ښاغلي ټریپ څخه دفاغ کړې او ویلي دي، هغه د خپلې ښځې د ښایست په اړه خبرې کړي او د ښځو په اړه یې د شته ذهنیت د بدلانه هڅه کړې ده.

