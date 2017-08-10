پر انسټاګرام د خپلې ښځې ستایونکی له نیوکو سره مخامخ شو

Skip Instagram post by tripp
|| I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as "chubby" or even "fat." Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart. There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah. || photo cred: @kaileehjudd
A post shared by ROBBIE TRIPP™ (@tripp) on
End of Instagram post by tripp
په انسټاګرام کې د هغه امریکايي پر پوسټ سختې نیوکې شوي چې د خپل ښځې د چاغ بدن ستاینه یې کړې وه. د هاپنګټن پوسټ لیکوال رابي ټریپ، چې ځان د (چاغې الهې) مېړه بولي، له خپلې مېرمنې سره یې جوړه یي عکس خپور کړی او ور سره یې لیکلي: فیمینیزم ور ښوولې چې اړینه ده په ښکلا کې د رسنیو معیارونه ومنل شي، ځینې ښځې چې ډنګرې او دنګې نه وي، هم ښایسته وي. نوموړې ولیکل: "رسنۍ د ښکلا د خاصو معیارونو پر مټ ښځې څنډې ته کوي، خو د هغو نرانو په حال افسوس چې د دوی معیارونه ور سره مني."
نوموړي انسټاګرامیان مخاطب کړي او لیکلي یې دي : "ریښتونې ښځې یوازې پورنستورې، لنډ کمیسې او سینمايي لوبغاړې نه وي."
د نوموړي پر دغه پوسټ د نړۍ له لر او بره فیمینسټانو غبرګونونه ښودلي دي. نیویارک مېشتې لیکوالې جولیا پوګاچوسکي ور غبرګه کړې:
"ته فکر کوې چې د چاغې ښځې خوښول کومه انقلابي چاره ده."
په انسټاګرام کې د ښاغلي ټریپ پوسټ ۳۰ زره لایکونه اخیستي، خو د اغلې پوګاچوسکي پوسټ بیا ۱۰۰ لایکونه اخیستي او ۲۵ زره ځلي ریټویټ شوی دی.
د انسټاګرام یو شمېر کاروونکو لیکلي، ښځه دې عادي وزن لري او ته داسې ښکاروې لکه وزن یې چې زیات وي. خو یو شمېر نورو بیا له ښاغلي ټریپ څخه دفاغ کړې او ویلي دي، هغه د خپلې ښځې د ښایست په اړه خبرې کړي او د ښځو په اړه یې د شته ذهنیت د بدلانه هڅه کړې ده.