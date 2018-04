شناگر افغان در مسابقات پارالمپیک مدال طلا گرفت

Afghan 18 years old disabled swimmer of #Bamyan province #AbbasKarimi wins Gold medal in the 100 m backstroke even of Para-swimming world series held in Indianapolis of #USA @Paralympics @AFG_Sports @AIPSmedia 🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/PfoafJoGUi