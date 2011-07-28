African ivory up in smoke

متن خبر

5 tonnes of contraband ivory has been torched in a ceremony in Kenya. It was seized in Singapore nearly 10 years ago and traced back to Africa by DNA tests. Its destruction follows an agreement in May by Malawi, Tanzania and Kenya to fight poaching. Some 335 tusks and more than 40,000 ivory carvings, together worth 16 million dollars, went up in smoke.

متن خبر به فارسی

5 تن عاج قاچاق در مراسمی در کنیا سوزانده شد

این عاج ها حدود 10 سال پیش در سنگاپور توقیف شدند و از روی آزمایش های دی ان ای تا آفریقا ردیابی شدند

نابودکردن عاج ها در پی توافقی در ماه مه از سوی مالاوی، تانزانیا و کنیا جهت مبارزه با شکار غیرمجاز صورت گرفت.

حدود 335 عاج فیل و بیش از 40هزار حکاکی روی عاج به ارزش 16 میلیون دلار به هوا دود شد.

کلمه های تازه

contraband غیرمجاز- قاچاق

torched سوزانده شد

seized توقیف شد- ضبط شد

traced ردیابی شد

poaching شکار غیرمجاز

تمرین

با کلمه مناسب از فهرست زیر، جمله ها را کامل کنید.

توجه: برای کامل کردن جمله ها ممکن است لازم باشد شکل کلمه ها را تغییر دهید.

contraband / torched / seized / traced / poaching 1. Motorists who refuse to pay their court fines could have their vehicles ______________ or clamped under new proposals. 2. "Drug traffickers are always trying novel ways to conceal their ______________," ICE agent Claude Arnold said. "But cocaine camouflaged as Easter candy is one of the more unusual tactics we've come across." 3. For example, many modern environmental problems can be ______________ to 19th Century attitudes towards nature, Ms Perry said. 4. Rhino populations in Africa are facing the "worst ______________ crisis for decades," say conservationists. Over the past three years, gangs are said to have killed more than 800 rhinos for their horns … 5. Police say about 10 vehicles were ________________ in Dhaka in overnight violence, with at least eight people being given jail sentences by mobile courts on charges of damaging public property.

پاسخ ها