Talking Sport-8

Presenter

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing from a 400m hurdler.

Jehue Gordon is from Trinidad and Tobago.

He is 19 years-old and is one of his country's biggest hopes for the London 2012 Olympics.

So let's hear from Jehue.

Listen out for what he says he wants to be?

Also listen out for the word 'inspiration'.

Clip

Well I want to be the best in the world so, you know, getting that gold medal would be a big, big inspiration for me.

Presenter

Watch the clip again.

Clip

Well I want to be the best in the world you know, so getting that gold medal would be a big, big inspiration for me.

Presenter

Jehue said he wants to be the best in the world!

On screen

best in the world

بهترین در جهان

Presenter

I want to be the best in the world.

Jehue said the word inspiration.

On screen

inspiration

انگیزه

Presenter

… getting that gold medal would be a big, big inspiration for me

Well Jehue wants to be the best hurdler in the world and winning an Olympic gold medal is his inspiration.

So let's hear from some people in London. Who is their inspiration?

Vox pops

I'm a photographer and David LaChapelle is my inspiration.

My inspiration is my parents.

My inspiration is a former teacher because now I want to be a teacher as well.

On screen

My inspiration is…

… is my inspiration

Presenter

I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.

I'll see you next time.