متن خبر "A good laugh is equal to 10 prescriptions" or so the Vietnamese say. These fitness fans in Hanoi are hoping there is some truth to the saying as they take part in an early-morning 'laughter yoga' session. The combination of a good guffaw and exercise is said to stretch muscles and trigger endorphins - the chemical in the brain known for its feel-good effect. کلمه ها و ترکیب های تازه prescriptions: a prescription is an official document from a doctor stating which medicine you should have saying: a saying is a well-known phrase or expression which states something wise or true about life a good guffaw: a strong and noisy laugh trigger: to cause something to happen quickly – here, the release of particular chemicals in the body feel-good effect: ability to make you feel happy and positive about life تمرین Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly. prescription / saying / a good guffaw / trigger / feel-good effect 1. The type of laughter was also important. Tittering and giggling did not elicit any physiological effect; only ________________ did the job. 2. In 2002, specially trained nurses were given the right to write ________________ for a wide range of drugs, including antibiotics for infections. 3. Breathing in heavy traffic fumes can ________________ a heart attack, say UK experts. 4. Dr James Byron-Daniel said: "There is evidence that exercise stimulates the same part of the brain as drinking and smoking, mimicking the ________________- the same kind of effect that is seen when people eat chocolate and sugary snacks. 5. She lives in the US and is spending her summer holidays with me here in Ghana and as the ________________ goes, out of the mouths of babes, I have been learning a few home truths. پاسخ ها 1. The type of laughter was also important. Tittering and giggling did not elicit any physiological effect; only a good guffaw did the job. Source: Study reveals laughter really is the best medicine http://bbc.in/qgKHKB 2. In 2002, specially trained nurses were given the right to write prescriptions for a wide range of drugs, including antibiotics for infections. Source: Physiotherapists may get medicine prescribing rights http://bbc.in/p33Mmd 3. Breathing in heavy traffic fumes can trigger a heart attack, say UK experts. Source: Car fumes 'raise heart attack risk for six-hour window' http://bbc.in/re4I7u 4. Dr James Byron-Daniel said: "There is evidence that exercise stimulates the same part of the brain as drinking and smoking, mimicking the feel-good effect - the same kind of effect that is seen when people eat chocolate and sugary snacks. Source: University of West of England seeks chocolate lovers http://bbc.in/hfhibF 5. She lives in the US and is spending her summer holidays with me here in Ghana and as the saying goes, out of the mouths of babes, I have been learning a few home truths. Source: African viewpoint: Home truths http://bbc.in/rhpmKI