Talking Sport, Week 45

Transcript

Presenter

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we’re hearing about a Russian high jumper and learning the words 'weakness' and 'obstacle'.

Ivan Ukhov is a high jumper from Russia.

He is the current European Indoor champion and also won the World Indoor Championship title in 2010.

BBC reporter, Steve Rosenberg, has been to meet Ivan.

Listen for the words 'weakness' and 'obstacle'.

Clip

Ivan Ukhov believes he's got what it takes to win the men's high jump at the London Games. But Ivan does have a weakness and it's all to do with his shoes. In the battle for a gold medal perhaps Ivan Ukhov's biggest problem is his footwear. Unlike other high jumpers Ivan doesn’t like to wear shoes with spikes in the heel - in rainy conditions that could be a big obstacle and as everybody knows the sun doesn’t always shine in London.

Presenter

Listen again for the words 'weakness' and 'obstacle'.

Clip

Ivan Ukhov believes he's got what it takes to win the men's high jump at the London Games. But Ivan does have a weakness and it's all to do with his shoes. In the battle for a gold medal perhaps Ivan Ukhov's biggest problem is his footwear. Unlike other high jumpers Ivan doesn’t like to wear shoes with spikes in the heel - in rainy conditions that could be a big obstacle and as everybody knows the sun doesn’t always shine in London.

Presenter

Steve Rosenberg said Ivan has a weakness.

On screen

weakness

ضعف

Presenter

"Ivan does have a weakness and it's all to do with his shoes."

We also heard the word 'obstacle'.

On screen

obstacle

مانع

Presenter

"Ivan doesn't like to wear shoes with spikes in the heel … that could be a big obstacle"

Well we have learnt the word 'weakness' and 'obstacle'. Now let's hear from people in London. Listen to them using the word 'weakness'.

Vox pops

My weakness is getting up in the morning. I'm always late for work.

My weakness is talking too much.

I think that my weakness is driving. I can never park my car properly.

On screen

My weakness is getting up in the morning. I'm always late for work.

My weakness is talking too much.

I think that my weakness is driving. I can never park my car properly.

Presenter

I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Idioms with 'high'

In the video we heard about a Russian high jumper, Ivan Ukhov.

Below are some idioms with the word high:

have friends in high places: to know important people who can help you

hold your head up high: to be proud and confident

get off your high horse: used to tell someone to stop talking as though they are better than others

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase from above. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. I'm sure he will have a successful career. He __________________.

2. Don't talk about her like that. __________________. Stop acting superior!

3. Don't worry about what they think. Go out there and __________________.

'Shoe' phrases

In the video we heard that Ivan Ukhov does not wear the same shoes as other high jumpers.

Below are some phrases with 'shoes':

if I were in your shoes: used when you want to give someone advice

to be in somebody's shoes: to be in the same situation as somebody else

step into somebody's shoes: to take over somebody's place, usually a job

Now complete the sentences with the correct phrase. The form of the phrase may need to be changed.

1. A: Who do you think will take over Mary's position when she leaves?

B: I think Alan will __________________.

2. I cannot believe Paul left work without telling the boss. I wouldn't like _________________

when the boss finds out.

3. A: I can't decide which university to choose.

B: __________________, I'd choose Oxford University.

Answers

Idioms with 'high'

1. I'm sure he will have a successful career. He has friends in high places.

2. Don't talk about her like that. Get off your high horse. Stop acting superior!

3. Don't worry about what they think. Go out there and hold your head up high.

'Shoe' phrases

1. A: Who do you think will take over Mary's position when she leaves?

B: I think Alan will step into her shoes.

2. I cannot believe Paul left work without telling the boss. I wouldn't like to be in his shoes

when the boss finds out.

3. A: I can't decide which university to choose.

B: If I were in your shoes, I'd choose Oxford University.