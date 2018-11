View this post on Instagram

The body is a phenomenal machine. We are all able to transform ourselves mentally and physically into what OR who we want. Sure sometimes there are limits, BUT change is still very much achievable. You have to appreciate that sacrifice will have to be made, the biggest battle is committing to a plan, following through and staying on course. This is an old transformation, I know. It is not where I stand today, I am now transforming slowing back into a functional athlete, and LOVING this new journey. My point is, we all go through changes and journeys, it’s important we understand the process that brings us here, and never stop striving. #transformation #fitness #tattoo #muscle #men