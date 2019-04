View this post on Instagram

With pain in my heart I am leaving Iran tonight. My time here has been amazing, I saw beautiful places, had great food and experienced a new culture. But what made my stay here the most memorable is the people I've met. Iranians are really the nicest, most hospitable and friendly people in the world and I made a lot of new friends. I hope to come back one day to see more of the country but now it's time for a new adventure. Godafez Iran! 🇮🇷