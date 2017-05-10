6 em cada 10 espécies de primatas 'estão em risco de extinção'

Transcrição:

Our closest biological relatives - but while the human population continues to grow, most of our fellow primates are now sliding towards extinction. This international team of scientists trawled through the data on more than 500 primate species revealing a looming extinction crisis. They estimate that 60% of primate species are now threatened with extinction and 75% have populations that are in decline. Forest habitat that these animals rely on is being destroyed - primarily for agriculture and logging. Reversing these declines means looking closely at where we source products like timber, palm oil and meat.

Destined for the butcher's block until now. In cages in the bitter cold, excrement below, their lives would've been short, with a violent end. But now the dogs are going to new homes in North America and Britain. Eating dog is part of the culture of much of East Asia. But a western charity has persuaded the Korean farmer to close the farm. Instead of the plate, these two dogs are now heading for Britain. Will they be happy?

Most of us look at instant noodles as a quick meal, but one artist is turning them into… well, art. Cynthia Suwito knits noodles as a performance art piece for a gallery in Singapore. She says her work is a reflection on the modern world's obsession with instant gratification. It takes her three hours to knit a 20cm-long piece. Mmmm… that's what we could call having good taste in art!

Nossos parentes biológicos mais próximos – mas enquanto a população humana continua a crescer, a maioria dos nossos colegas primatas agora caminhando rumo à extinção. Essa equipe internacional de cientistas vasculhou os dados de mais de 500 espécies de primatas revelando um cenário ameaçador de crise de extinção. Eles estimam que 60% das espécies primatas estejam ameaçadas de extinção e 75% tenham populações em declínio. Os habitats florestais dos quais esses animais dependem estão sendo destruídos – principalmente para agricultura e extração de madeira. Reverter esse declínio significa examinar cuidadosamente de onde tiramos recursos como madeira, óleo de palma e carne.

A caminho do abatedouro - até agora. Em jaulas, sob frio intenso, cobertas de excrementos, suas vidas seriam curtas, com um final violento. Mas agora esses cães estão indo para novos lares na América do Norte e Reino Unido. Comer cachorros faz parte da cultura de boa parte do Leste da Ásia. Mas uma entidade beneficente persuadiu um criador coreano a fechar sua fazenda. Em vez de pararem num prato, esses dois cães estão a caminho da Grã-Bretanha. Será que serão felizes?

A maioria de nós vê macarrão instantâneo como uma refeição rápida, mas um artista está transformando-o em...bem, arte. Cynthia Suwito “tricota” macarrão como parte de uma instalação performática em uma galeria em Cingapura. Ela diz que seu trabalho é uma reflexão sobre a obsessão do mundo moderno com gratificação imediata. Ela leva três horas para tricotar uma peça de 20 cm. Mmmmm...isso é o que se pode chamar de ter bom gosto em arte.

trawled through thoroughly searched

persuaded convinced someone

obsession persistent preoccupation with something

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

1. Joan hates sports, but her husband __________her to play tennis with him because he thought she needed to exercise. 2. My cousin is __________ with social media. He doesn't do anything without posting a picture or comment on Facebook! 3. As the hours ticked by there was still no sign of the girls, so detectives__________ a list of violent criminals and paedophiles.

1. Joan hates sports, but her husband persuaded her to play tennis with him because he thought she needed to exercise.

2. My cousin is obsessed with social media. He doesn't do anything without posting a picture or comment on Facebook!

3. As the hours ticked by there was still no sign of the girls, so detectives trawled through a list of violent criminals and paedophiles.