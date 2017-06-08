Antibiótico 'turbinado' é nova arma contra resistência bacteriana

Transcript:

Resistance to antibiotics has been classed by the World Health Organisation as one of the biggest threats to global health. Researchers at the Scripps Research Institute in the United States say they've now managed to modify one antibiotic which was becoming ineffective against one strain of bacteria. The new version of the drug vancomycin is now so powerful they’ve labelled it as 'magic'. It's 1,000 times stronger and works in three different ways, making it much harder for the bacteria to fight back.

Bangalore is one of India's fastest growing cities, known as its Silicon Valley, because it's the hub of the IT industry. A vibrant, modern and global city, but its traditional water sources are shrinking, and increasingly are contaminated. So many people now depend on water delivered by private tankers, owned by a clutch of operators who control supply and, it is alleged, prices.

Rosa's Fresh Pizza shop in Philadelphia in the United States offers pizza to customers at a dollar a slice. But you can pay for a slice, leave a post-it note, and that slice will be given free to people in need. Owner Mason Wartman hopes other shops will follow. He says that a little kindness could help people turn their lives around.

Transcrição para o português:

A resistência a antibióticos foi classificada pela Organização Mundial da Saúde com uma das maiores ameaças à saúde global. Pesquisadores do Instituto Scripps nos Estados Unidos dizem que conseguiram modificar um antibiótico que estava perdendo efeito contra a variante de uma bactéria. A nova versão da droga vancomicina agora é tão potente que a chamaram de ‘mágica’. É 1 mil vezes mais forte e age de três maneiras diferentes, tornando-a bem mais difícil de ser enfrentada pela bactéria.

Bangalore é uma das cidades que mais crescem na Índia, conhecida como seu ‘Vale do Silício’, por causa da concentração de empresas de tecnologia. Uma cidade moderna, vibrante e global, mas suas fontes de água estão minguando, e cada vez mais contaminadas. Muitas pessoas agora dependem de água distribuída pelos caminhões-pipa de um punhado de operadoras que controlam o fornecimento e, aparentemente, os preços.

A casa Rosa’s Fresh Pizza em Filadélfia, nos Estados Unidos, oferece pizzas por um dólar a fatia. Mas você pode pagar por uma fatia, deixar uma nota em post-it, e essa fatia será entregue de graça a uma pessoa necessitada. O dono, Mason Wartman, espera que outras comedorias sigam o exemplo. Ele diz que um pouco de generosidade pode ajudar a mudar a vida de pessoas.

Words and phrases and definitions:

bacteria small living things that can cause disease

hub the main or most active part of something

turn their lives around improve their personal situation

Lingohack ©British Broadcasting Corporation 2017 bbclearningenglish.com Page 2 of 2

Watch the video online: http://bbc.in/2rooFDZ

Exercise:

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

bacteria / hub / turn (their) lives around

1. Sally was a troubled teenager. She ran away from home at 15 but a decade later was taken in by a family in Lisbon who helped her __________ as a young adult.

2. __________ living in the mouths of seals and sea lions can cause a painful and potentially serious condition, with symptoms including cellulitis and debilitating joint inflammation.

3. A £38m investment in next generation electronics could help make south east Wales the __________ of a new industrial revolution, Newport council's leader has said.

Answers:

1. Sally was a troubled teenager. She ran away from home at 15 but a decade later was taken in by a family in Lisbon who helped her turn her life around as a young adult. 2. Bacteria living in the mouths of seals and sea lions can cause a painful and potentially serious condition, with symptoms including cellulitis and debilitating joint inflammation. 3. A £38m investment in next generation electronics could help make south east Wales the hub of a new industrial revolution, Newport council's leader has said.