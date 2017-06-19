Cápsula usada por astronauta britânico é comprada por museu

Transcript:

Just over a year ago, Tim Peake set off for his mission to the International Space Station. Within weeks of being in orbit, he became the first British astronaut to walk in space. It was the stuff of scientific history. Now his capsule has been bought by Britain's Science Museum. The museum says it hopes that the display will inspire those that see it - especially children - many of whom might wish to follow in Tim Peake's footsteps.

An early morning start and another step on a journey that could eventually lead to this tropical sea turtle being released back into the wild. She was driven all the way from Anglesey, where she was found last November, to Hertfordshire. Six hours later and the team at the Royal Veterinary Hospital were preparing their unique patient. Getting a sea turtle into the scanning machine is no easy task, but experts need to check her lungs for damage. Olive ridleys can travel vast distances but it's thought this one was carried by currents thousands of miles off course. Gel is being applied to prevent her skin from drying and she's being kept warm ready for her journey back to Anglesey while experts decide her future.

How do you move all of the books in a library without transportation? Volunteers from the Belgian city of Ghent, show how to do it. About 1,200 of them formed a human chain to cover the 250 metres to a new building. Easy, see?

Transcrição para o português:

Há pouco mais de um ano, Tim Peake partiu para sua missão na Estação Espacial Internacional. Após algumas semanas em órbita, ele se tornou o primeiro astronauta britânico a caminhar no espaço. Foi um momento histórico. Agora, sua cápsula foi comprada pelo Museu de Ciência da Grã-Bretanha. O museu diz esperar que sua exibição inspire o público – especialmente crianças, muitas das quais poderiam querer seguir os passos de Tim Peake.

Um cedo começo numa manhã e mais um passo de uma jornada que pode levar ao retorno dessa tartaruga marinha à vida selvagem. Ela foi levada de Anglesey, onde foi encontrada em novembro passado, para Hertfordshire. Seis horas mais tarde e a equipe do Hospital Veterinário Real estava preparando esse paciente incomum. Não é uma tarefa fácil passar uma tartaruga pelo scanner de ressonância magnética, mas os especialistas precisavam checar se havia danos nos pulmões. Tartarugas-oliva podem viajar por grandes distâncias mas acredita-se que esta foi desviada de sua rota em milhares de milhas por correntes marinhas. Um gel foi aplicado sobre sua pele para evitar o ressecamento e ela está sendo mantida quente para a jornada de volta a Anglesey, onde especialistas decidirão sobre seu futuro.

Como fazer a mudança de todos os livros de uma biblioteca sem transporte? Voluntários da cidade belga de Ghent mostraram como se faz. Cerca de 1,2 mil deles formaram uma corrente humana para cobrir os 250 metros até o novo prédio. Fácil, né?

Words and phrases and definitions:

set off started a journey

the wild natural environment

volunteers people willing to do things for no payment

Watch the video online: http://bbc.in/2rgiNK5

Exercise:

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

set off / the wild / volunteers

1. There are only about 25,000 rhinos left in ________, with the majority in South Africa.

2. Vulnerable babies born addicted to painkillers are being soothed through their first difficult weeks by ¬¬¬________ whose sole task is simply to cuddle them.

3. Veteran British explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes has ________ to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica.

Answers:

1. There are only about 25,000 rhinos left in the wild, with the majority in South Africa.

2. Vulnerable babies born addicted to painkillers or heroin are being soothed through their first difficult weeks by volunteers whose sole task is simply to cuddle them.

3. Veteran British explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes has set off to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica.