O experimento finlandês que pode mudar a estratégia de combate ao desemprego

For many people, unemployment is a sad tune. In an often vicious cycle, low skilled jobs don't pay enough to make it worth getting off the dole, which then makes it hard to gain experience to land a decent job. Since January, two thousand unemployed Finnish people were given the chance to change that. For two years, they're paid 560 euros, or 640 US dollars, a month - regardless of whether they find work or choose not to seek jobs at all. Finland's experiment is arousing global interest in a universal basic income.

We really do take our coffee seriously here. In London, it's no longer a drink associated with life's vices such as cigarettes or alcohol. Researchers at Imperial College London monitored half a million people over 16 years – the effects of coffee were noticeable. Men who drank coffee, on average, lived an extra three months, women an extra one month.

When his father died in 2011, Jay Wilde took the responsibility of running the family farm. For years, he has been concerned about the welfare of his cows and the environmental impact of beef farming. Today, he's doing something about it. Instead of sending animals to slaughter, he has given away his herd of cattle to an animal sanctuary.

Para várias pessoas, desemprego é uma coisa triste. Em um círculo vicioso, empregos de baixa qualificação não pagam o suficiente para valer a pena deixar de viver de benefícios do Estado, o que torna difícil conquistar experiência para conseguir um emprego melhor. Desde janeiro, 2 mil finlandeses desempregados receberam a chance de mudar isso. Por dois anos, eles recebem 560 euros – cerca de US$ 640 - por mês, independentemente de conseguirem um emprego ou de desistirem de procurar por um. O experimento finlandês está despertando grande interesse global em renda básica universal.

A gente realmente leva o nosso café a sério por aqui. Em Londres, não é mais uma bebida associada aos vícios da vida, como cigarros ou álcool. Pesquisadores no Imperial College London monitoraram meio milhão de pessoas por 16 anos – os efeitos do café foram evidentes. Homens que bebem café, em média, viveram três meses a mais, mulheres, um mês.

Quando seu pai morreu, em 2011, Jay Wilde tomou para si a responsabilidade de cuidar da fazenda da família. Durante anos, ele se preocupou com o bem-estar de suas vacas e o impacto ambiental da criação de gado. Hoje, ele resolveu partir para a ação. Em vez de enviar os animais ao abatedouro, ele doou seu rebanho para um santuário de animais.

vicious cycle bad situation where one problem leads to another problem

vices bad habits

welfare health and happiness

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

1. The police are very concerned for the ________ of the missing child.

2. Going to the pub once a week for a pint is my only ________.

3. A report has claimed the banks and financial regulators should do more to tackle the ________ of debt and overcharging

1. The police are very concerned for the welfare of the missing child.

2. Going to the pub once a week for a pint is my only vice.

3. A report has claimed the banks and financial regulators should do more to tackle the vicious cycle of debt and overcharging.