Alemanha sorteia pessoas que receberão renda mensal de mil euros

When Noyi was born, neither of his parents were able to work. Three months later Noyi became the family's sole breadwinner, thanks to a radical experiment. Young Noyi is one of almost 100 randomly chosen people across Germany who've received an unconditional basic income of 1,000 euros a month for a year. Thousands are queuing up to be the next recipient and every few weeks one gets chosen by raffle.

In the forests of Madagascar there's a new sound - the sound of men working. Poor men who want to get rich. Once virgin rainforest, felled and burned. Now look - mine shafts and spoil heaps stretch across the valley. See the damage it causes, threatening the habitat of one of the world's rarest animals, the Indri lemur. They spend their lives in the trees eating leaves and fruit and breeding only once every three years. There may be as few as two thousand left in the wild.

Christine Musasua's farm only has five cows but it's part of a new battle against global warming because cows are a major contributor to climate change. By using a few simple techniques to change the way she farms, Christine has drastically cut her cows' methane emissions. The techniques have been taught by a Swedish development organisation. Christine used to get one or two litres of milk a day. Now she's getting over five litres a day. As a result, Christine will need fewer cows and fewer cows means less methane.

Quando Noyi nasceu, nenhum de seus pais tinha condições para trabalhar. Três meses depois, Noyi se tornou o único ganha-pão da família, graças a um experimento radical. Noyi é uma das quase 100 pessoas escolhidas aleatoriamente na Alemanha para ganhar uma renda básica de 1.000 euros (R$ 3,6 mil) mensais por um ano. Milhares de pessoas estão fazendo fila para serem os próximos beneficiados e, a cada poucas semanas, um é escolhido por sorteio.

Nas florestas de Madagascar há um novo som – o som de homens trabalhando. Homens pobres que querem ficar ricos. O que era uma floresta tropical virgem foi abatido e queimado. Agora veja - poços de minas e montanhas de resíduos espalhados pelo vale. Veja a destruição que isso causa, ameaçando o habitat de um dos animais mais raros do mundo, o lêmur-indri. Eles passam a vida em árvores comendo folhas e frutas e procriando apenas uma vez a cada três anos. É possível que haja apenas 2 mil na floresta.

A fazenda de Christine Musasua tem apenas cinco vacas mas faz parte de uma nova iniciativa contra o aquecimento global porque vacas são uma dos principais causas de mudanças climáticas. Ao usar algumas técnicas simples para mudar a forma como cria seus animais, Christine cortou drasticamente suas emissões de metano. As técnicas foram ensinadas por uma organização sueca voltada para desenvolvimento. Christine conseguia de um a dois litros de leito por dia. Agora, consegue mais de cinco litros. Como resultado, Christine precisará de menos vacas – e menos vacas significa menos metano.

breadwinner person who earns the money that the family needs

habitat natural environment in which an animal or plant usually lives

drastically extremely; in a big way

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

1. The change to using electric vehicles will ________ cut air pollution in our cities.

2. A new report has found that mothers are increasingly the primary ________ in their families.

3. Wildlife experts say that access to flower-rich ________ from spring through to summer is key to the survival of successive generations of the bees.

Answers

1. The change to using electric vehicles will drastically cut air pollution in our cities.

2. A new report has found that mothers are increasingly the primary breadwinners in their families.

3. Wildlife experts say that access to flower-rich habitats from spring through to summer is key to the survival of successive generations of the bees.