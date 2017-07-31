Reino Unido anuncia que carros a gasolina e diesel estão com dias contados

Transcript

The frontline is the classroom. Under local government policy many schools are segregated according to religion. 17-year-old Nikolas Rimac led his fellow students on a campaign against the segregation of his school. Eventually the regional government backed down - the students won. Nikolas and his fellow students now plan to fight segregation in 57 other schools in their region.

From obvious things like our phones, to London's new whispering black cab, to this experimental aircraft – battery power is taking off around the world. The problem is they still run out too quickly, so today the government's promised to invest millions improving the technology. Right now, Britain is a front-runner with battery research, like here at Warwick University where they're trying to solve the two biggest issues: making batteries weigh less and last longer.

We’ve come a long way in terms of design, but for a hundred years we’ve been relying on vehicles with an internal combustion engine burning petrol or diesel. Several major car makers have already announced ambitious plans for electric cars, seen as a key way of tackling air pollution. And now the (UK) government is signalling the end of petrol and diesel engines in the UK with a ban on sales by 2040.

Transcrição para o português

O front é a sala de aula. Na Bósnia, leis regionais obrigam várias escolas a separar os alunos segundo sua religião. Nikolas Rimac, de 17 anos, liderou seus colegas em uma campanha contra a segregação na sua escola. O governo local voltou atrás – e os estudantes venceram. Nikolas e seus colegas estudantes agora planejam levar a luta contra segregação a outras 57 escolas de sua região.

De coisas óbvias como nossos celulares e os novos táxis pretos de Londres a essa aeronave experimental – o poder das baterias elétricas está se espalhando pelo mundo. O problema é que elas ainda descarregam rápido demais, por isso o governo britânico prometeu investir milhões desenvolvendo sua tecnologia. Neste momento, a Grã-Bretanha está na vanguarda das pesquisas de baterias, como aqui na Warwick University, onde estão tentando solucionar as duas maiores questões: tornar as baterias mais leves e mais duradouras.

Em termos de design, tivemos vários avanços, mas por cem anos dependemos de veículos com um motor de combustão interna queimando gasolina ou diesel. Várias montadoras já anunciaram planos ambiciosos para carros elétricos, vistos como chave no combate à poluição. E agora, o governo britânico está indicando o fim dos motores a gasolina e diesel no país com uma proibição das vendas em 2014.

Words and phrases and definitions

segregated separated according to race, sex, or religion

front-runner someone or something that is most likely to win something

vehicles machines, usually with wheels and an engine, used to move people or goods, mainly on roads

internal combustion engine an engine used in most cars that produces energy by burning fuel within itself

Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

segregated / front-runner / vehicles / internal combustion engine

1. Environmental groups say it's time to get rid of all _________ for the benefit of health and quality of life.

2. The refugee camp is _________ with men on one side and women and children on the other.

3. A bathroom suite on wheels and a motorised garden shed are among the wacky _________ on show at a new exhibition at the National Motor Museum.

4. With all her skills and experience, she is clearly the _________ for the promotion.

Answers

1. Environmental groups say it's time to get rid of all internal combustion engines for the benefit of health and quality of life.

2. The refugee camp is segregated with men on one side and women and children on the other.

3. A bathroom suite on wheels and a motorised garden shed are among the wacky vehicles on show at a new exhibition at the National Motor Museum.

4. With all her skills and experience, she is clearly the front-runner for the promotion.